Marin Humane Society: The importance of spaying or neutering your pet
World Spay Day is an annual campaign that spotlights the importance of spay and neuter as one of the best ways of saving animals' lives. Hundreds of World Spay Day events and promotions will take place Tuesday; many more will have already taken place around the world throughout Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.
