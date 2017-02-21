Marin CHP: Reckless motorcyclist enda...

Marin CHP: Reckless motorcyclist endangered tiny dog

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A motorcyclist seen driving the wrong way in Novato was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading police on a chase of up to 100 mph through West Marin. In addition to other counts, the California Highway Patrol is considering animal cruelty charges because the motorcyclist had a minuscule toy dog inside his jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K 19 hr DeeCee Watchink 1
News The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve... Feb 21 Grandmother Bee 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
Trump Statue Unwrapped Feb 21 That s True 1
Trump Wife on Supreme Court? Feb 13 transitioners b4ever 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC