Man suspected of killing Novato girlfriend turns up dead
Craig Anthony Digrazia, 58, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his girlfriend, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in El Dorado County, police said. Craig Anthony Digrazia, 58, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his girlfriend, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in El Dorado County, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC