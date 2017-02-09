Man suspected of killing Novato girlfriend turns up dead

Craig Anthony Digrazia, 58, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his girlfriend, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in El Dorado County, police said. Craig Anthony Digrazia, 58, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his girlfriend, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in El Dorado County, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.