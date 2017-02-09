Locals voice protests to pot dispensa...

Locals voice protests to pot dispensaries

The Lagunitas School Multipurpose Room was filled with up to 200 people Tuesday evening, the vast majority for the same reason: to oppose two applications for medical marijuana dispensaries in West Marin. Most of the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, the second of three convened by the county this month to let the applicants present their proposals to an advisory committee and take public comment, focused on the application for Forest Knolls Wellness, which would be located at 6700 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

