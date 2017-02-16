Live updates: Marin supervisors consider medical marijuana dispensaries for Novato, 6 p.m.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss four applications for medical cannabis dispensaries in North Marin. There are three applications for sites in Novato: Caregiver Compassion Group Releaf Center, 5 Harbor Dr.; Marin Compassionate Collective, 5 Harbor Dr.; Marin Community Partners, 9 & 11 Harbor Dr. There is also one application for a site in San Rafael: Delta 11, 70 San Pablo Ave. The meeting takes place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers , Marin County Civic Center, 3501 Civic Center Drive, San Rafael.

