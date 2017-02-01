Lark Theatera s Mozart Extravaganza and Novato Theater Companya s production are best bets

The music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart comes alive in the Lark Theater during “A Mozart Extravaganza.” The evening showcases live performances of selected Mozart works by a wind ensemble of Marin Symphony players, conducted by Alasdair Neale, pictured above, followed by a screening of the National Theatre's production of “Amadeus.” As if that wasn't enough, you can spruce up your Mozart knowledge with Mozart scholar Steven Machtinger who will discuss the composer. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the theater at 549 Magnolia Ave. in Larkspur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.