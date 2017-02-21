In Your Town for Feb. 22, 2017
The Marin County Health and Human Services will offer a free dental health event for children on Feb. 22 at the Novato Library. The bilingual event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Children will be able to get free dental screening and fluoride varnish.
