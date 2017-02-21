I-80 in Sierra closed due to zero visibility
Both directions of Interstate 80 in the Sierra are closed Tuesday due to zero visibility over Donner Summit, according to Caltrans. Eastbound I-80 is closed at Highway 20 in Nevada City, and westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada state line, Caltrans officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|15 hr
|Grandmother Bee
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Trump Statue Unwrapped
|20 hr
|That s True
|1
|Trump Wife on Supreme Court?
|Feb 13
|transitioners b4ever
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC