Hwy. 37 reopens after flooding closures
Flood waters forced the closure of all lanes in both directions of Highway 37 , east of the Hannah Ranch Road offramp, in Novato, on Monday, January 23, 2017. The flooded western section of Highway 37 reopened early Thursday after crews worked furiously for two weeks to get the thoroughfare back into drivable condition.
