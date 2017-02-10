Highway 37 in Novato a wet, muddy mess

Highway 37 in Novato a wet, muddy mess

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRON 4

Friday marks the third straight day the highway has been closed. Briefly Thursday one lane of traffic was open East bound but once the rain started falling the flood waters moved back in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Feb 1 Spyder 284
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC