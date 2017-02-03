Highway 37 flood fix could happen this year
Caltrans is looking at an $8 million fix along Highway 37 in Novato to help stave off flooding that shut down the road after heavy storms. With renewed focus, the State Route 37 Policy Committee met Thursday at Novato City Hall to discuss flooding and short- and long-term solutions to fix the increasingly busy thoroughfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec '16
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC