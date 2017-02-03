Highway 37 flood fix could happen thi...

Highway 37 flood fix could happen this year

Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Caltrans is looking at an $8 million fix along Highway 37 in Novato to help stave off flooding that shut down the road after heavy storms. With renewed focus, the State Route 37 Policy Committee met Thursday at Novato City Hall to discuss flooding and short- and long-term solutions to fix the increasingly busy thoroughfare.

