Dead man on Highway 101 onramp in Novato; hit-and-run suspected

13 hrs ago

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident on a Highway 101 onramp in Novato which resulted in the death of a man early Thursday. Just after 1 a.m. early Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of a body found in the roadway on the Atherton Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 101.

