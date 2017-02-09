Dave Montereya s earthy a Outlaw and ...

Dave Montereya s earthy a Outlaw and the Falling Continenta

Marin Independent Journal

This week: “Outlaw and the Falling Continent,” Dave Monterey, CD release concert, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, HopMonk Tavern, Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, Novato, $15 admission includes CD. Participate: If you or your band are from Marin with an album or EP to be reviewed, send a CD and contact info to Press Play, 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 301, San Rafael 94903.

