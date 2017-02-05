CHP finds suspected car in deadly hit...

CHP finds suspected car in deadly hit-and-run

22 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

California Highway Patrol officers are crediting the community with helping them locate a car that was used in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning in Novato. This afternoon, CHP officials said they had located the vehicle after receiving numerous calls, emails and messages from concerned citizens.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marin County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Novato, CA

