CHP finds suspected car in deadly hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol officers are crediting the community with helping them locate a car that was used in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning in Novato. This afternoon, CHP officials said they had located the vehicle after receiving numerous calls, emails and messages from concerned citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC