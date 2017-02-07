Buck Institute finds promising drug f...

Buck Institute finds promising drug for kidney stone disease

A widely available dietary supplement is being looked at as a possible treatment for cystinuria, a rare disease that causes recurrent kidney stones, following joint research conducted by the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato and the University of California, San Francisco. The research, published Monday in Nature Medicine, found that the supplement alpha-lipoic acid prevented kidney stone formation in a mouse model of cystinuria.

