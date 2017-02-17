Birds of Chicago bring a secular gosp...

Birds of Chicago bring a secular gospela sound to Marin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

I don't do this very often, but every now and then a band comes to town that I feel especially compelled to tell Marin music fans about. Birds of Chicago, a husband-and-wife-led quintet making its Marin County debut at HopMonk Tavern in Novato on March 3, has the kind of soulfully sophisticated folk-rock sound - they call it “secular gospel” - that reminded me right away of Over the Rhine, another married duo from the Midwest that I wrote about way back in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 1 hr Just a mom 58
Trump Wife on Supreme Court? Feb 13 transitioners b4ever 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Feb 1 Spyder 284
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC