Birds of Chicago bring a secular gospela sound to Marin
I don't do this very often, but every now and then a band comes to town that I feel especially compelled to tell Marin music fans about. Birds of Chicago, a husband-and-wife-led quintet making its Marin County debut at HopMonk Tavern in Novato on March 3, has the kind of soulfully sophisticated folk-rock sound - they call it “secular gospel” - that reminded me right away of Over the Rhine, another married duo from the Midwest that I wrote about way back in 2003.
