Barfly: Martinis and Manhattans, your...

Barfly: Martinis and Manhattans, your way every time

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

D. Ross Cameron/Bay Area News Group Martinis can be made a variety of ways such as with gin or vodka, and garnished with olives or a lemon twist. Maybe you've just finished binge watching the last seasons of “Boardwalk Empire” or “Mad Men.” Or maybe you've just finished reading anyEsquire or Cosmopolitan magazine article on your favorite booze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 36 min Bob Is A Queen 504
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Feb 1 Spyder 284
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC