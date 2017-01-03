You may have more control over aging ...

You may have more control over aging than you think

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Molecular biologist Elizabeth Blackburn shared a Nobel Prize for her research on telomeres - structures at the tips of chromosomes that play a key role in cellular aging. But she was frustrated that important health implications of her work weren't reaching beyond academia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec 22 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec 22 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec 5 Minimum wage 2,651
News KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09) Dec '16 Well Well 132
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov '16 Tired of the Lies 490
News Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10) Nov '16 RICKY RAT 38
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marin County was issued at January 04 at 12:00AM PST

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC