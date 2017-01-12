Stretch of Waterlogged Highway 37 Remains Flooded, Closed
Rain has not fallen on the Bay Area for a few days, but westbound lanes of Highway 37 in Novato are still closed as of Sunday due to flooding. A section of roadway between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue remains blocked off because a nearby reservoir, which is filled to the brim, is flooding storm drains and forcing water to spew up and out of others drains located along the center divider, according to police.
