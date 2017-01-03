Storm makes mess in Marin, more to come

The storm that swept through Marin this weekend left a mess Monday and little reprieve before the region is inundated with more rain. The 72-hour rain totals for the weekend storm included 5.85 inches at Barnabe Peak in Samuel P. Taylor Park, 5.26 inches in Woodacre, 5.19 inches on Mount Tamalpais' Middle Peak, 5.09 inches in San Rafael, 4.73 inches in Kentfield, 3.75 inches in Inverness, 3.26 inches in Novato and 2.52 inches in Tam Valley.

