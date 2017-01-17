Section of Hwy. 37 in Novato reopens ...

Section of Hwy. 37 in Novato reopens week after flooding

A stretch of Highway 37 near Highway 101 in Novato that had been closed for about a week due to flooding was completely reopened Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four miles of Highway 37 between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 had been closed since Jan. 10 as marshes lining the roadway spilled their banks and sent water washing over the road in the midst of last week's storms that dumped days of rain across the Bay Area.

