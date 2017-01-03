Rodoni takes District 4 office

Dennis Rodoni's Chevrolet Volt rose over Big Rock peak early Tuesday morning as the District Four supervisor curved along Lucas Valley Road en route to give his oath of office. Maintaining the stretch's 35-mph speed limit, he glided towards the Civic Center following a nine-month campaign that ended in a tight race between Novato dairyman Dominic Grossi and himself: a lifelong West Marin resident with a contracting business and a home in Olema.

