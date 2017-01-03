Residents of Novato trailer park stra...

Residents of Novato trailer park stranded by flood waters

Armstrong Avenue in Novato flooded Sunday, blocking the only entrance to a trailer park, where residents were ordered to shelter in place. Armstrong Avenue in Novato flooded Sunday, blocking the only entrance to a trailer park, where residents were ordered to shelter in place.

