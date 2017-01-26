Religion briefs for the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 4, 2017
'Service of Remembrance': Hospice by the Bay's annual interfaith service with music, prayers, flower ceremony and messages from a variety of spiritual traditions, is at 4 p.m. at the Dominican Sisters Gathering Space at 1520 Grant Ave. in San Rafael. Bring photographs of loved ones or objects of remembrance.
