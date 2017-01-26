Recently underwater eastbound Highway...

Recently underwater eastbound Highway 37 back open in Novato

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

Though crews were able to pump enough water off the eastbound side of Highway 37 in Novato to re-open that section of the flood-prone highway, the west side remained closed Wednesday night, police said. Though crews were able to pump enough water off the eastbound side of Highway 37 in Novato to re-open that section of the flood-prone highway, the west side remained closed Wednesday night, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Thu dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec '16 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC