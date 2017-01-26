Recently underwater eastbound Highway 37 back open in Novato
Though crews were able to pump enough water off the eastbound side of Highway 37 in Novato to re-open that section of the flood-prone highway, the west side remained closed Wednesday night, police said. Though crews were able to pump enough water off the eastbound side of Highway 37 in Novato to re-open that section of the flood-prone highway, the west side remained closed Wednesday night, police said.
