Novatoa s $15 million water recycling project underway

An almost $15 million project to expand a recycled water system into central Novato is underway and will serve businesses with large swaths of landscaping, including the Marin Country Club golf course. The North Marin Water District project extends recycled water service from the Novato Sanitary District's treatment plant at Davidson Street to the Marin Country Club, three car washes and about 40 existing customers, many of whom now use potable water to irrigate large landscape areas.

