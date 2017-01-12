Novato suspects sought in robberies a...

Novato suspects sought in robberies at Safeway, Sephora

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Police were searching for suspects who robbed two stores in Novato Thursday night, and threatened employees with a stun gun. The first incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway at 900 Diablo Ave. when two women, accompanied by a child around 10 years old, stole some items, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 13 hr Monkey6196 494
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec 22 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec 22 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
News KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09) Dec '16 Well Well 132
News Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10) Nov '16 RICKY RAT 38
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC