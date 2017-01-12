Novato finalizes $2.2 million loan agreement for downtown SMART station

The Novato City Council on Tuesday signed off on a $2.2 million loan agreement to fund the first phase of construction for the downtown SMART station. On a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Eric Lucan recusing himself and Councilwoman Pat Eklund opposed, the council approved a loan document that finalized a 20-year payback agreement with a 3.60 percent interest rate for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit stop.

