Novato council votes to hold off on reaffirming stance on medical marijuana
Novato's council members unanimously voted to hold off on reaffirming the city's permissive zoning code prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation and commercial activity. But at Tuesday's City Council meeting, the council chose, under its permissive zoning ordinances, not to confirm what is not allowed when it comes to medical marijuana activities.
