Novato businesses push back on revised smoking ordinance
Retailers at Tuesday's council meeting spoke out against the revised ordinance that would regulate the sale of tobacco, saying it would harm their businesses. The council was set to formally adopt the program, but held off after hearing from merchants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Thu
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec '16
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC