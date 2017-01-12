Novato approves tighter smoking laws

Novato approves tighter smoking laws

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Final adoption of the two ordinances, unanimously approved on first readings by the council Tuesday, is set for Jan. 24. “The whole idea is to make people healthy and not infringe on our neighbors,” Mayor Denise Athas said. Under an ordinance that will replace existing city law on Jan. 1, 2018, non-smoking lease agreements will be mandatory for multiunit housing, including apartments and condos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec 22 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec 22 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
News KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09) Dec '16 Well Well 132
News Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10) Nov '16 RICKY RAT 38
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC