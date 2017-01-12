Novato approves tighter smoking laws
Final adoption of the two ordinances, unanimously approved on first readings by the council Tuesday, is set for Jan. 24. “The whole idea is to make people healthy and not infringe on our neighbors,” Mayor Denise Athas said. Under an ordinance that will replace existing city law on Jan. 1, 2018, non-smoking lease agreements will be mandatory for multiunit housing, including apartments and condos.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
