New Target jobs create buzz in Marin City

The new Target store in Marin City is taking shape and will open with about 75 jobs, a potential economic boost to the community with the lowest pay grade above state and national minimum wages. Guest service attendant, perishables expert, assets protection team member, sales floor team member and cashier are some of the jobs Target is hiring for at its new 48,500-square-foot store that will open in March.

