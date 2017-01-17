Muir Woods closes, tree falls in Fair...

Muir Woods closes, tree falls in Fairfax as rains and wind arrive

Muir Woods National Monument was closed Wednesday because of a risk of falling redwoods, while a tree did fall in Fairfax taking down power lines as rain returned to the county. And the rain will be here for awhile.

