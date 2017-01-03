Marinwood CSD board shifts leadership
The Marinwood Community Services District board has a new president and vice-president in the wake of its former president's departure. William Shea, 65, was elected president of the board by its members at the board's Dec. 13 meeting, and Irving Schwartz, 75, was elected vice-president.
