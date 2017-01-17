Marin Trump supporters celebrate inauguration, speak of new era
Marin supporters of Donald Trump celebrated the swearing-in of their champion as the 45th president of the United States on Friday with the expectation that he will follow through on his promises to radically alter the nation's politics. “We're entering a new era for America,” said Rick Oltman of Novato.
