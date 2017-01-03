Marin Supervisor Kinsey reflects on 20-year career
Marin County Supervisor Steve Kinsey, who is stepping down after two decades on the board, summed up his philosophy of governing during his final board meeting on Dec. 13. “I never used it publicly, but I used to say to myself: I want to be in government so I can get government off the backs of most people so we can back up the people who need us most,” Kinsey said. “Less rules, more relationships - that's what moves a community,” Kinsey added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC