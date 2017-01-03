Marin Supervisor Kinsey reflects on 20-year career

Marin County Supervisor Steve Kinsey, who is stepping down after two decades on the board, summed up his philosophy of governing during his final board meeting on Dec. 13. “I never used it publicly, but I used to say to myself: I want to be in government so I can get government off the backs of most people so we can back up the people who need us most,” Kinsey said. “Less rules, more relationships - that's what moves a community,” Kinsey added.

