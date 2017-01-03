Marin residents have options to toss Christmas trees

Marin disposal companies are offering a variety of ways to get rid of Christmas trees as the holiday season comes to an end. Residents of Fairfax, Larkspur, San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Kentfield and some unincorporated areas of Marin served by Marin Sanitary Service can leave one tree for curbside pickup in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.