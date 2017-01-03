Marin residents have options to toss ...

Marin residents have options to toss Christmas trees

19 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Marin disposal companies are offering a variety of ways to get rid of Christmas trees as the holiday season comes to an end. Residents of Fairfax, Larkspur, San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Kentfield and some unincorporated areas of Marin served by Marin Sanitary Service can leave one tree for curbside pickup in January.

