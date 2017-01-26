Marin public meetings: Jan. 30-Feb.3

Marin public meetings: Jan. 30-Feb.3

San Anselmo: Town Council and Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 525 San Anselmo Ave. Website: http:// www.townofsananselmo.org / Council and commission will receive annual report on the town's general plan and housing element and direct staff to submit to State Department of Housing and Community Development. San Rafael: Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Supervisors Chambers, Civic Center, Website: www.marincounty.org/depts/bs Supervisors will consider ordinance banning non-medical cannabis sales in the unincorporated areas of Marin and receive a budget update and five-year general fund projection.

