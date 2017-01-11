Marin mops up after landslides, flooding close roadways; more rain on the way
Cherry Street resident Lori Sanguinetti stands in a foot of water covering the sidewalk near her home in Novato on Tuesday. In the aftermath of Tuesday's powerful storm roadways across Marin were closed to traffic Wednesday and classes were cancelled in a West Marin school district - and more rain is on the way Thursday.
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
