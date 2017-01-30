Marin hearings set to hash out future of pot sales
Marin supervisors will consider banning non-medical cannabis sales in unincorporated areas of the county on Tuesday morning, while an advisory panel will conduct a separate hearing that evening on applications for medical marijuana dispensaries. The ban on recreational cannabis, which California voters legalized in November, has been recommended by the county's Community Development Agency to give the county time to chart its next move before the state begins issuing licenses for non-medical dispensaries after Jan. 1, 2018.
