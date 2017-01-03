Marin damage piles up as storm unleashes flooding, fallen trees
Road closures, flooding, traffic incidents and power outages were reported throughout Marin this morning as a major storm slashed its way across the region. In the Southern Marin area, a rock slide blocked a lane at the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito and road flooding was reported at the Manzanita Park and Ride lot and on Shoreline Highway at Almonte Boulevard in Mill Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
