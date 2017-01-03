Man found dead in car submerged in No...

Man found dead in car submerged in Novato creek

41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A 20-year-old man was found dead Monday inside an overturned car submerged in a creek in Novato, authorities said. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said investigators think severe weather conditions, speed and a lack of tire tread on the car could have resulted in the solo crash.

