Man found dead in car submerged in Novato creek
A 20-year-old man was found dead Monday inside an overturned car submerged in a creek in Novato, authorities said. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said investigators think severe weather conditions, speed and a lack of tire tread on the car could have resulted in the solo crash.
