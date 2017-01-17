Legal cannabis economy could spur economy, San Rafael official says
A legal cannabis economy could bring jobs and increased economic activity to San Rafael, the city's economic development director said in a presentation to the City Council. Proposition 64 has made recreational marijuana legal throughout California, and cannabis businesses will need “everything from lawyers and architects to builders and marketers,” Danielle O'Leary, San Rafael's economic development director, said at an informational meeting Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|9 hr
|Jaimie
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC