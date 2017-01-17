In Your Town for Jan. 20, 2017
Kent Middle School and Del Mar Middle School took top honors in the second round of the Marin County Office of Education Mathletes Competition. The Kent students won first place in the seventh-grade category, followed by Marin Country Day School in second place and Del Mar in third.
