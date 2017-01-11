In Your Town for Jan. 11, 2017
The county parks department, the Fairfax Open Space Committee and the San Anselmo Open Space Committee are organizing a broom pull on Jan. 14 at Sky Ranch, part of the Bald Hill Open Space Preserve. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Doc Edgar Park on Cascade and Cypress drives in Fairfax and carpool to the site.
