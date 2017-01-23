Highway 37 in Marin to stay closed to Saturday
Floodwater on Highway 37 in Novato has nowhere to go, and with more scattered showers this week, authorities expect the highway will remain closed through Saturday. After an already soggy Marin absorbed another round of storms, it's the second time this year that flooding shut down the highway.
