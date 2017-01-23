Highway 37 closed in Novato due to flooding
State Route 37 is currently closed in both directions between US-101 and Atherton Avenue in Novato, according to CHP in Marin. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec '16
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC