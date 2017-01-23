Highway 37 closed as Marin absorbs la...

Highway 37 closed as Marin absorbs latest storm

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Highway 37 in Novato was closed because of flooding Sunday morning as Marin recovered from another round of heavy rain overnight. The highway was closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec '16 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
News KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09) Dec '16 Well Well 132
News Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win Nov '16 spytheweb 2
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC