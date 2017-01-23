Highway 37 closed as Marin absorbs latest storm
Highway 37 in Novato was closed because of flooding Sunday morning as Marin recovered from another round of heavy rain overnight. The highway was closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
