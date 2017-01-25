Former councilwoman MacLeamy named Novato citizen of the year
Seated with her husband and friends at Novato's 57th birthday bash on Friday, Jeanne MacLeamy chuckled to herself as she listened to the clues dropped about the city's next Citizen of the Year. “When they got to the movies and I put the green tea and black and gray together, I started to think you know what ...” said MacLeamy, 71, who said the tip-off was the recipient's favorite film - “Sleepless in Seattle.” “I couldn't believe it,” she said.
