Downtown San Anselmo Evacuated Ahead of Possible Flooding
Mandatory evacuations were issued Tuesday night in downtown San Anselmo, as a nearby creek neared flood levels, according to the Central Marin Police Authority and the Marin County Sheriff's Office. Central Marin police were aiding in the evacuations, driving their cruisers up and down streets with lights and sirens running and ordering people in businesses and residences to leave the downtown area.
